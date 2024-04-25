Former SNP council leader appears in court charged with sexual offences

A former SNP council leader has appeared in court charged with a number of sexual offences.

Jordan Linden, 28, the former leader of North Lanarkshire Council, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday charged with 17 offences.

They include six counts of sexual assault and eight charges of indecent communication.

Other charges include stalking and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Linden, of Bellshill, North Lanarkshire, made no plea and was released on bail, pending further examination.

A Police Scotland spokesman previously said the alleged crimes were “non-recent” and were “committed at various locations in Scotland”.

His next court date is yet to be confirmed.

Linden resigned as the leader of North Lanarkshire Council in July 2022 after reports of alleged sexual harassment emerged, leading to the collapse of the SNP administration in the area.

He stepped down from the council and left the party earlier this year.

He has previously told reporters he did not accept the allegations which had been made against him.

North Lanarkshire Council said the case is not something they would comment on.

The SNP was contacted for comment.