First Minister facing vote of no confidence after powersharing deal axed

Scotland’s First Minister is facing a vote of no confidence after the powersharing agreement which gave his party a majority at Holyrood collapsed dramatically.

The Scottish Conservatives confirmed they will lodge a vote of no confidence in Humza Yousaf – with Tory leader Douglas Ross branding him “weak” and a “failed First Minister”.

That came hours after an emergency meeting of the Scottish Cabinet on Thursday morning, where Mr Yousaf terminated the powersharing deal his party had with the Scottish Greens with “immediate effect”.

Scottish Green co-leaders Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie are no longer in Government (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Bute House Agreement had given the SNP a majority at Holyrood, and in the wake of its collapse the Tories sought to heap further pressure on the First Minister.

During First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood, Mr Ross told MSPs: “I can confirm today that on behalf of the Scottish Conservatives I am lodging a vote of no confidence in Humza Yousaf.

“He is a failed First Minister. He is focused on the wrong priorities for Scotland.

“He has governed in the SNP’s interests and not in Scotland’s interests. He is unfit for office.”

He added that with the Bute House Agreement scrapped: “Shouldn’t this be the end of the road for this weak First Minister?”

The Bute House Agreement was signed when Nicola Sturgeon, centre, was first minister in 2021 (Lesley Martin/PA)

If a vote of no confidence is passed, it would mean a majority of MSPs no longer have confidence in the leadership of the First Minister – and would put Mr Yousaf under huge pressure.

However the SNP leader accused the Tories of game playing, insisting the powersharing deal with the Greens had “served its purpose” and had lasted 19 times longer than Liz Truss was prime minister for.

Mr Yousaf went on to warn Mr Ross the Tories would be “judged very poorly” for playing “political games”.