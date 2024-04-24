Teenage girl arrested after teachers and pupil stabbed at Welsh school

A teenage girl has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two teachers and a pupil were stabbed at a Welsh school.

Emergency services attended Amman Valley School, also known as Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, in Carmarthenshire, south-west Wales, just after 11.20am on Wednesday.

Superintendent Ross Evans, of Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “Three people – two teachers and a teenage pupil – have been taken to hospital with stab wounds. The family members of all those injured have been informed.

“A teenage girl has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and currently remains in police custody.”

He said the incident had concluded and pupils had left the school, which was placed into lockdown following the incident.