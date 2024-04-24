Saturday’s Lotto jackpot estimated at £7.1m after no player scoops top prize
The winning Lotto numbers were 08, 14, 18, 53, 56 and 59, and the bonus number was 40.
Saturday’s lottery jackpot will be an estimated £7.1 million after no players scooped the top prize in Wednesday’s draw.
The winning Lotto numbers were 08, 14, 18, 53, 56 and 59, and the bonus number was 40.
No-one matched all six main numbers, meaning the jackpot was missed.
However, 29 people won £1,750 after matching five of the six numbers.
Set of balls four and draw machine Guinevere were used.
The £350,000 top prize for Lotto HotPicks also went unclaimed as no-one matched all five numbers, which are the same as in the Lotto draw.
Two ticket holders won £13,000 by matching four of the five numbers.
The winning Thunderball numbers were 01, 06, 15, 17, 35 and the Thunderball was 09.
No ticket holders won £500,000 by matching all five numbers plus the Thunderball.
Two players did match all five regular numbers, winning them £5,000 each.