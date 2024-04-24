Ofcom issues warning over politician presenters ahead of general election

Ofcom has warned broadcasters using politicians as presenters that “the highest level of due impartiality applies during election periods” and breaches could result in “statutory sanctions”.

The regulator’s updated guidance comes after it found GB News in breach of broadcasting rules when three Conservative MPs acted as newsreaders across five different episodes of its programmes.

Ofcom’s probe involved shows presented by former House of Commons leader Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, as well as minister without portfolio Esther McVey and backbencher Philip Davies, and the channel was warned about potential sanctions if there are further breaches.

Married couple Ms McVey and Mr Davies are no longer part of the GB News line-up.

Ofcom warned it is putting broadcasters “on notice to maintain due impartiality ahead of the general election”.

A statement said: “Broadcasters are reminded that Rule 6.6 of the Code prohibits candidates in UK elections from acting as news presenters, interviewers or presenters of any type of programme during the election period.”

Under current rules politicians are allowed to present current affairs show but not act as newsreaders, and the rules are tightened in the run-up to an election.

Ofcom said: “With a general election due to take place before 25 January 2025, we are sounding a warning to broadcasters to maintain the highest level of due impartiality, in line with our enhanced rules that apply during election periods.

“Any breaches of election programming rules are likely to be serious and to result in Ofcom considering the imposition of statutory sanctions.”