Former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson arrives at court to face sex charges

Former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has arrived at Newry Magistrates’ Court to face historical sex charges.

The 61-year-old politician was arrested and charged in relation to historical sexual allegations at the end of March.

He did not speak as he arrived at the court accompanied by his solicitor on Wednesday.

Police officers attempted to keep the roadway clear during the large media scrum for his arrival.

A 58-year-old woman has been charged with aiding and abetting additional offences in relation to the same police investigation.

Sir Jeffrey resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party pending the outcome of the judicial process.

It is understood that in a letter to party officers, he made clear he would be “strenuously contesting” all charges against him.

East Belfast MP and deputy leader Gavin Robinson was appointed interim party leader.

Sir Jeffrey has so far remained as MP for Lagan Valley.