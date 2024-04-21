Record number of runners take part in London Marathon

A record number of people are taking part in the London Marathon in what has been billed as its most inclusive year yet.

More than 50,000 people are running the 26.2-mile course through the capital on what is a dry and bright day with highs of 12C expected.

Runners of all ages aiming to complete the route for charity poured through the start line from 10am on Sunday, some in costumes.

‘Hardest Geezer’ Russ Cook leaves the start of the London Marathon (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Famous faces taking part include comedian and TV presenter Romesh Ranganathan, who is running for suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably the day after starting his new Radio 2 Saturday morning show.

“Hardest Geezer” Russ Cook, who finished running the entire length of Africa on April 7, is running in support of the Running Charity.

Also among the runners are 20 MPs and peers, the most in the event’s history, including Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

In the elite races, Switzerland’s Marcel Hug won the men’s wheelchair race for the fourth year in a row, with a time of one hour, 28 minutes and 38 seconds.

Catherine Debrunner, also Swiss, won the women’s wheelchair race with a time of one hour, 38 minutes and 52 seconds.

The 29-year-old, who broke the course record to win the race in 2022, came home more than five minutes ahead of her nearest rival.

Catherine Debrunner after winning the women’s wheelchair race during the TCS London Marathon (John Walton/PA)

This year’s race is the first time that wheelchair and non-disabled athletes have received the same prize money for a marathon.

All four winners of the elite races will receive £44,000, with the runner-up receiving £24,000 and third place £18,000.

Britain’s David Weir, who came in third place, previously said he had not expected the change to happen in his lifetime.

Event director Hugh Brasher said the event will be “more inclusive than before” with support for more than 200 disabled participants as well as a faith space and a quiet space for neurodivergent participants in the finish area.

There are female urinals, sanitary products available for anyone who needs them, and a family support area which includes a private breastfeeding area.

There were 30 seconds of applause before the race in memory of last year’s elite men’s race winner Kelvin Kiptum, who died in a car accident in February at the age of 24.

Masses crossing Tower Bridge during the TCS London Marathon (Aaron Chown/PA)

He set a new London Marathon record of two hours, one minute and 25 seconds last year with his third win, and set a new world record of two hours and 35 seconds in Chicago in October.

Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa is aiming to break the women’s world record marathon time on Sunday.

Assefa is the current world record holder, having completed the Berlin Marathon in two hours, 11 minutes and 53 seconds in September.

The 2023 marathon, the world’s biggest annual one-day fundraising event, raised £63 million for thousands of charities.