Attorney General considering if Cody Fisher murder sentences should be reviewed

The Attorney General is considering whether to refer the sentences of two men who were convicted of murdering a footballer on a nightclub dancefloor to the Court of Appeal for reconsideration.

Remy Gordon, 23, and Kami Carpenter, 22, were jailed for life with a minimum of 26 and 25 years respectively for stabbing 23-year-old former Birmingham City academy player Cody Fisher to death on Boxing Day 2022.

On Saturday, the Attorney General’s Office said it has received a referral arguing their sentences were too lenient.

Former Birmingham City academy member Cody Fisher also played for Stratford Town and Bromsgrove Sporting (Family handout/PA)

A spokesperson for Victoria Prentis said she will weigh up whether to refer the case to the Court of Appeal.

The statutory time limit for the review to be completed is May 3, her spokesperson said.

Mr Fisher was attacked with a weapon smuggled through security into the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham, in a pre-planned “act of retribution” for a minor incident two days earlier.

Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court were told Gordon, of Cofton Park Drive, Birmingham, orchestrated the “awful revenge” after Mr Fisher made brief “unavoidable” contact with his back while leaving a club in Solihull on Christmas Eve.

Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court were told Remy Gordon orchestrated the “awful revenge” after Mr Fisher made brief ‘unavoidable’ contact in a club on Christmas Eve (West Midlands Police/PA)

Mr Fisher was not prepared to apologise, having done nothing wrong and been threatened with violence, the court heard, and left the club with his friend.

The court heard Gordon sent messages on Snapchat to friends around 45 minutes after the initial incident, appealing for help to identify a photograph of Mr Fisher and threatening to “shank him up”.

Mobile phone footage of the victim lying on the floor after he was stabbed in the chest and leg by Carpenter, of Owens Croft, Kings Norton, was shown to the court.

Mr Fisher, who also played football for Stratford Town and Bromsgrove Sporting, died at the scene.