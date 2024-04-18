Peter Murrell charged in connection with embezzlement in SNP finances probe

Former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell has been charged in connection with embezzlement of SNP funds following a police investigation into the party’s finances.

The 59-year-old husband of former first minister Nicola Sturgeon was taken into custody for questioning at 9.13am, more than a year after his first arrest.

Police confirmed shortly on Thursday evening he has been charged in connection with their investigation into SNP finances.

The force said in a statement: “A 59-year-old man has today, Thursday, April 18 been charged in connection with the embezzlement of funds from the Scottish National Party.

“The man, who was arrested at 9.13am today and had previously been arrested as a suspect on April 5, 2023, was charged at 6.35pm after further questioning by Police Scotland detectives investigating the funding and finances of the party.

“A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service in due course.

“The man is no longer in police custody.

“As this investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further.

“The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.”