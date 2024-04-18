Government ‘very sympathetic’ to idea of ticket levy to help small music venues

The Government is “very sympathetic” to calls for a levy on gig tickets at arenas and stadiums to help create a support fund for grassroots venues.

Culture minister Julia Lopez offered encouragement to the concept and said the Government was “watching very closely” industry discussions about it.

Speaking at culture questions, SNP MP and former Runrig band member Pete Wishart told the Commons: “Since I last raised the closure of small music venues, two per week continue to be closed.

Former Runrig band member Pete Wishart said there was a ‘growing consensus’ in the live music sector that a levy should be introduced (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament/PA)

“There’s now a growing consensus within the live music sector that a £1 levy should be put on large music venues and those who are making massive profits at live events.

“The Culture, Media and Sport Committee is looking at this, and I have listened very carefully to the evidence.

“If it is recommended, will (Ms Lopez) put in place a levy similar to the one in other countries across Europe?”

Ms Lopez replied: “We are very sympathetic to this concept, it’s something that has worked in football very well.

“We are watching very closely the industry discussions which are under way about the idea of a levy that would support grassroots music venues.

“As we all know, they are the pipeline for talent in our world-leading music industry, we do not want to see them wither, so we are watching very, very closely and I have had recent discussions with relevant organisations on this matter.”