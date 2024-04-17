What the papers say – April 17

The ban on cigarettes and the result of a High Court challenge on prayer rituals feature among a range of stories on the front pages of Britain’s newspapers.

The Daily Mirror and the Independent lead with the new bill that will create a “cig-free generation” after MPS voted in favour of a lifetime ban on cigarette sales to anyone born after 2009.

The Daily Telegraph and The Guardian say nearly half of all Tory MPs did not support Mr Sunak’s smoking ban.

The Daily Express and the Daily Mail run with a story on a student who lost a High Court challenge on prayer rituals which was labelled a “victory for all schools”.

The i relays words from the Prime Minister who urged Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu avoid further escalation with Iran.

The US federal reserve chair Jay Powell warned it would take “longer than expected” for inflation to return to the nation’s 2% target, according to the Financial Times.

The Times features a story on a police investigation into several allegations against Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner.

The Sun reports Manchester City football player Kyle Walker has had a sixth child.

And the Daily Star says they have been accused by former prime minister Liz Truss that their lettuce was a “part of a cabal of London elitists”.