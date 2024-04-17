Probe launched after trust admits giving baby to wrong mother at maternity unit

A hospital trust has launched an investigation after a baby was given to the wrong mother in a maternity unit.

University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust confirmed it is investigating an incident in September 2023 “in which a baby was handed to the wrong mother”.

Maisie Beth, from Poole, gave birth to Isabelle who was placed in a nursery on her own because she needed phototherapy, had a tube fitted, and was being monitored every two hours, LadBible reported.

Ms Beth visited her daughter in the nursery but after going to the toilet she was called into an office on her way back by a midwife who said they had her baby in there instead.

She took the baby she was given back to her room and only when she started to change the nappy did she realised she was holding someone else’s baby boy.

After going to find her daughter, the midwife claimed 22-year-old Ms Beth looked identical to the boy’s mother which is why she had confused them, according to the LadBible report.

A statement on University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust’s website says: “We are investigating an incident in our maternity unit in September 2023 in which a baby was handed to the wrong mother.

“We deeply regret any distress that was caused and are committed to providing full support to the affected families.

“The safety of our parents and babies is the highest priority.

“We have fully reviewed all our safety procedures and we want to reassure you this was an isolated incident.”