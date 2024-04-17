Irish deputy premier: ‘We’re saying to Israel not to respond to Iran’s attack’

Ireland’s deputy premier has urged Israel not to respond to Iran’s unprecedented attack that saw around 300 drones and missiles fired at the weekend.

There are fears it could lead to an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East as Israel prepares for a military offensive on Rafah in southern Gaza.

The European Union’s foreign affairs ministers met on Tuesday and the leaders of the 27 EU member states are meeting in Brussels this week.

It will be the first European Council meeting attended by Irish premier Simon Harris, who condemned Iran’s attack on Israel as “reckless”.

Speaking on Wednesday, Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Micheal Martin said the threat of escalation in the Middle East “could not get more serious”.

He also urged people to remember the plight of Gazans.

“Ireland’s role, along with fellow members of the European Union, is to appeal for de-escalation of tensions and conflict between Israel and Iran,” he said, at a commissioning ceremony at The Curragh in Co Kildare.

“The implications for the wider region and the civilians in the wider region are extremely dark if conflict escalates – and for the world itself in terms of lives and in terms of livelihoods.

“Regional escalation has the potential to really undermine and obstruct trade routes, which impacts people in terms of food and in terms of the basic essentials of life so it could not get more serious.

“We’re saying to Israel not to respond to Iran’s attack, and we’re saying to both sides to de-escalate.

“We must not forget about the plight of the people of Gaza who are close to famine, too many civilian lives have been lost, the trauma and terror that the children of Gaza have been through must end, and that war has to end very quickly and we have to get around the table in terms of charting a pathway for the reconstruction of Gaza and also for moving towards a political solution along the lines of a two-state approach.”