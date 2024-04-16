What the papers say – April 16

What happens next following Iran’s aerial attack on Israel is the question occupying many of Tuesday’s newspaper front pages.

The Guardian carries the words of the Israel Defence Forces chief of staff saying the attack “will be met with a response” as US officials say some form of counter is almost inevitable.

Efforts by the UK and US to stop Israel escalating the conflict are the focus of the i and the Financial Times, which describes “frantic diplomacy”.

The Independent says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has urged restraint while labelling Israel’s security as “non-negotiable”.

The Prime Minister has rejected calls to proscribe Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organisation in order to keep diplomatic channels open, according to The Times.

But the Daily Express says Mr Sunak is coming under mounting pressure to “outlaw” the organisation with former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith among those backing the move.

Former defence secretary Ben Wallace also calls for action in The Daily Telegraph as he says Iran is acting like a “bully”.

Several front pages carry pictures of Donald Trump becoming the first former US president to stand trial in a criminal court, but only the Metro leads on the story as he labels the case over payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels “an outrage”.

The Daily Mirror concentrates closer to home as it hears from Baroness Newlove on the terror of living as a target of anti-social behaviour ahead of a debate on the Victims and Prisoners Bill.

Transgender athletes in sport is the focus of the Daily Mail with Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer calling for a ban on them competing against women.

The Sun says a security “ring of steel” will be placed around Holly Willoughby for a new Netflix show alongside Bear Grylls in Costa Rica.

And the Daily Star says TV star Vicky Pattison was refused entry to a flight because her dog had chewed her passport.