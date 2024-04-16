Mother in court over death of baby boy found unresponsive in bath

A mother has appeared in court accused of causing or allowing the death of her baby, who was found unresponsive in the bath.

Danielle Massey appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning after being charged in connection with the death of seven-month-old Charlie Goodall at their home in County Durham in February 2022.

No pleas were entered during the hearing and the case was adjourned until the next hearing on May 14 at Durham Crown Court, with Massey remanded on bail until then.

The 31-year-old is also charged with possession of cannabis.

Charlie was found unresponsive in the bath when police were called by paramedics to a house in West Chilton Terrace in Chilton, County Durham, on February 16.

He was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle but died shortly after arrival.