Two men arrested after car hits pedestrians, killing girl

Two men have been arrested after four pedestrians were hit by a car, leaving a girl dead, in Birmingham.

The silver Corsa struck the group in Upper Highgate Street just after 9.45pm on Sunday, West Midlands Police said.

A girl, understood to be four years old, suffered serious injuries and was confirmed dead at the scene, while two women, who were walking on the pavement with the girl, were taken to hospital with leg injuries.

Another child was not injured.

Police believe a grey Mercedes was in close proximity to the Corsa and officers are treating the incident as a collision involving two cars.

The vehicles and drivers remained at the scene.

Two men, aged 21 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “A young girl has tragically lost her life and I can only imagine the pain her loved ones are going through at this awful time.

“This is deeply upsetting for everyone and we’ll be doing everything we can to support them and get answers to exactly what happened last night.

“We really need to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time and can assist our inquiries.

“We’re particularly keen to speak to anyone who has dashcam footage.

“These are early days in our investigation and I’d urge people not to speculate around the circumstances.

“We need to deal with facts so we can complete a thorough investigation, and provide the answers the girl’s family and friends deserve.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said an ambulance was on the scene three minutes after being called.

A WMAS spokesman said: “On arrival, crews found a car and four pedestrians had been involved in a collision.

“A child, female, was in a critical condition and ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support.

“Sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, she could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“Two women were treated by medics for serious, but not life-threatening, injuries and were conveyed on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.

“A fourth patient, a child, was assessed by ambulance crews but was not injured and so was discharged at the scene.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call 101, quoting log 4120 of 14/4/24.

You can also contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit directly by emailing sciu@westmidlands.police.uk.