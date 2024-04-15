Strong winds batter England, Northern Ireland and Wales

Strong winds are sweeping across most of England, Wales and Northern Ireland after the Met Office issued a weather warning on Monday morning.

The yellow warning for wind was issued at 6.25am and covers the whole of Northern Ireland, Wales, and England as far north as Cumbria until 10pm on Monday.

Gusts of up to 45mph are expected inland and exposed coastal areas could see winds of up to 55mph with heavy rain showers.

The forecaster has warned that windy conditions are likely to cause delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport as well as a possible short-term loss of power.

The Met Office has advised those looking to travel on Monday to check road conditions if driving or public transport timetables and amending plans if necessary.

Those on the coast should be aware of large waves and to take care if walking near cliffs, the forecaster said.

Stormy conditions were seen in southern England on Monday morning, with thunder and lightning in Basingstoke, Hampshire.