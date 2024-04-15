Chinese student named as sixth victim of Sydney stabbing

The final victim of the stabbing attack at a Sydney shopping centre has been named as a Chinese student.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed that Yixuan Cheng was among those killed in the knife attack at the Westfield shopping centre at Bondi Junction in the east of the city.

“She was a Chinese national studying here who’s lost her life, along with Ashlee Good, Dawn Singleton, Jade Young, Pikria Darchia and the security guard (Faraz Tahir) who lost his life, a refugee who’d only been here for a short period of time,” he said in an interview with Triple M radio.

New South Wales police assistant commissioner Tony Cooke said the force had made contact with the overseas families of two of the victims who were travelling to Australia.

“We’ll support those families as we are with all through the liaison officer program to ensure they’re getting the support and information that they need,” he said.

Ms Singleton, 25, was the daughter of John Singleton, 82, a well-known entrepreneur in Australia who built his success through advertising. He has eight children.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she had studied for a degree in communications at the University of Technology Sydney and worked at clothes retailer White Fox Boutique.

In a tribute released on Instagram, her employers said: “Over the weekend we lost not only an employee of White Fox but someone special to us who felt like a family member.

“We are all truly devastated by this loss. Dawn was a sweet, kind-hearted person who had her whole life ahead of her. She was amazing.”

Undated family handout photo of Ashlee Good (Family handout/Schillings/PA)

Ashlee Good, 38, who was attempting to save her nine-month-old baby when she was attacked by Joel Cauchi, later died in hospital.

Police said the baby had undergone surgery following the attack.

A statement from Ms Good’s family provided to the PA news agency said: “Today we are reeling from the terrible loss of Ashlee, a beautiful mother, daughter, sister, partner, friend, all-round outstanding human, and so much more.

“We appreciate the well wishes and thoughts of members of the Australian public who have expressed an outpouring of love for Ashlee and our baby girl.”

New South Wales health minister Ryan Park said on Monday her daughter Harriet had moved from a critical to serious but stable condition in Sydney Children’s Hospital.

(PA Graphics)

Security guard Faraz Tahir was described by the Australian Pakistani National Association as “courageous” on social media.

“Let us stand together in solidarity, offering support and prayers to those grieving and affected by this heartbreaking loss,” the statement said.

New South Wales Police confirmed the remaining victims were 47-year-old Jade Young, who worked as an architect in Sydney, and 55-year-old Pikria Darchia.

Undated family handout photo of Pikria Darchia (Family handout/New South Wales Police/PA)

Ms Darchia described herself as an artist on her LinkedIn profile, which stated she worked in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi from 2003 to 2013 as a designer.

She then spent three years studying at Sydney’s City East Community College in Bondi Junction in 2013.

The attacker, Joel Cauchi, was a 40-year-old man from Queensland with mental health issues, police have said.

He attacked shoppers on Saturday afternoon before he was shot dead by police inspector Amy Scott, who has been praised by Mr Albanese for her bravery.

New South Wales Police said Inspector Scott, 39, has 19 years of experience and is attached to Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command. Her family has requested privacy.