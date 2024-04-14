Yousaf condemns Iran attack on Israel and calls for ‘urgent de-escalation’

Scotland’s First Minister has condemned Iran’s attack on Israel and called for urgent de-escalation in the region.

Humza Yousaf warned that “violence begets violence” and said the international community should demand that all parties abide by UN Security Council resolutions.

He also repeated calls for a ceasefire and said that an immediate ceasefire in Gaza was “the bedrock of peace in the region”.

Humza Yousaf described developments in the Middle East overnight as ‘extremely concerning’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Israel said Iran launched 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and at least 120 ballistic missiles in an attack on Saturday night that set off air raid sirens across the country.

By Sunday morning, Tehran said the attack was over and Israel reopened its air space.

The assault was launched in response to a strike on an Iranian consular building in Syria earlier this month which killed two Iranian generals and which was widely blamed on Israel.

Mr Yousaf said: “The developments in the Middle East overnight are extremely concerning. I condemn Iran’s actions, just as I’ve condemned all regional escalation, and have repeatedly called for an immediate ceasefire over the last six months.

“It is clear there is not going to be a military solution to the conflict, there can only be a political and diplomatic solution.

“Violence begets violence, therefore it is imperative that the international community demands that all parties abide by UN Security Council resolutions, including the call for an immediate ceasefire.

“An immediate ceasefire in Gaza is, I believe, the bedrock of peace in the region.

“Innocent civilians have already paid far too high a price, and therefore we need to urgently see de-escalation as opposed to any further escalation.”

Israeli military spokesman rear admiral Daniel Hagari said 99% of more than 300 drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles were shot down outside the country’s borders, with aircraft intercepting more than 10 cruise missiles.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that RAF jets shot down “a number of” Iranian drones after Tehran launched its attack, as the UK joined the US overnight into Sunday deploying warplanes to help intercept missiles.

The ongoing war in Gaza was sparked by Hamas’s deadly raid into Israel on October 7 that killed 1,200 people and saw militants seize about 250 hostages.

Israeli strikes on Gaza have left more than 30,000 Palestinians dead, according to the area’s Hamas-run health ministry.