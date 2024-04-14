Daughter of Australian businessman named as one of the victims in Sydney attack

The daughter of an Australian businessman has been named as one of the six victims of the stabbing attack at a Sydney shopping centre.

According to widespread media reports in Australia, Dawn Singleton, 25, was killed in the attack at the Westfield shopping centre at Bondi Junction, in the east of Sydney.

Mr Singleton, 82, is well-known entrepreneur in Australia who built his success through advertising. He has eight children.

According to Ms Singleton’s LinkedIn profile, she had studied a degree in communications at the University of Technology Sydney.

Sydney shopping centre stabbing (PA Graphics)

The knife attacker was Joel Cauchi, a 40-year-old man from Queensland with mental health issues, police have said.

He attacked shoppers on Saturday afternoon before he was shot dead by police inspector Amy Scott, who has been praised by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for her bravery.

Another victim, Ashlee Good, 38, was attempting to save her nine-month-old baby when she was attacked by Cauchi, she later died in hospital. Police said the baby had undergone surgery following the attack.

A statement obtained by Australia’s national broadcaster ABC from Ms Good’s family said: “Today we are reeling from the terrible loss of Ashlee, a beautiful mother, daughter, sister, partner, friend, all-round outstanding human, and so much more.

“We appreciate the well wishes and thoughts of members of the Australian public who have expressed an outpouring of love for Ashlee and our baby girl.”

The statement continued: “We can report that after hours of surgery yesterday, our baby is currently doing well. We are so grateful for the expert care and attention of the medical team at Sydney Children’s Hospital.”

New South Wales police commissioner Karen Webb said in a press conference that a man in his 30s killed in the attack was a security guard at the shopping centre.

Three other women, aged between 20 and 55, died in the shopping centre.

Police said two of the victims are from overseas with no family in Australia. Police said they are attempting to contact their families.

Flowers have been laid by members of the public in Sydney, paying tribute to those who were killed, injured and affected by the attack.