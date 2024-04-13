Minibus crash injuries 15 people in West Yorkshire

Fifteen people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving a minibus.

The collision happened on the A1 in West Yorkshire and involved two other vehicles, police said.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said the minibus had numerous people on board and confirmed 15 had been injured and taken to different hospitals in the area.

There are no reported fatalities.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service called and then stood down a major incident and said its services were under “extreme pressure” because of the crash.

National Highways said there had been a “serious collision involving an overturned vehicle” which closed the A1 near Darrington.

A video posted on social media, purportedly taken from over the scene, showed a damaged minibus on its side on the hard shoulder of the dual carriageway.