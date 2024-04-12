What the papers say – April 12

The death of OJ Simpson, defence and the looming election are among the topics occupying the front pages of Friday’s newspapers.

“Infamous OJ” features on the front of the Daily Mirror after his death at the age of 76. The Sun quotes Caitlyn Jenner – a friend of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Rob Goldman, who the former American football star was accused of killing – with the headline “Good Riddance”.

The Daily Mail opts for a picture of OJ Simpson alongside an article from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer saying the UK’s nuclear deterrent will be safe in his hands.

The i is on similar ground as it hears from the opposition leader who puts defence as “the number one issue” if Labour come to power with a rise in military spending.

There is bad news for Labour in The Guardian, which leads with a warning that the party risks missing out on a number of target seats over Gaza and climate issues.

In contrast, the Financial Times focuses on bad news for Conservative election hopes as it says forecasts of cuts in interest rates have been “scaled back”.

The Independent says the Tories have stoked a culture war with Labour after Health Secretary Victoria Atkins said the opposition had spent a decade trying to “shut women up” over transgender issues.

An influx of counterfeit stamps from China occupies the front of The Daily Telegraph, which says Royal Mail has pointed the finger at the Government and Border Force for failing to keep them out.

The Times focuses on a whistleblower saying senior hospital consultants suppressed warnings over patient safety for many years.

Triple lock pensions are the focus of the Daily Express which calls for an end to “dishonest” payouts which are short changing pensioners.

The Metro concentrates on author JK Rowling’s dispute with Harry Potter stars over her views on transgender children.

And the Daily Star turns its attention towards the Grand National on the eve of the big race.