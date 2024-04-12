Giorgio Armani leads tributes to Roberto Cavalli following designer’s death

Giorgio Armani has paid tribute to fellow Italian fashion designer and “true artist” Roberto Cavalli, who has died aged 83.

Cavalli, whose death was announced by his company on Friday, became renowned in the early 1970s for his animal prints and for a sexy style that remained his trademark throughout his long career.

In a post shared by the Armani account on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Armani said: “I cannot imagine a vision of fashion more distant from mine than that of Roberto Cavalli, yet I have always had enormous respect for him: Roberto was a true artist, wild and wonderful in his use of prints, capable of transforming fantasy into seductive clothes.

“I have learnt with great sadness of his passing: his Tuscan verve will be greatly missed.”

Brazilian model Adriana Lima said alongside a picture of her and Cavalli on X: “Unapologetic in style & spirit. We lost a legend today. Rest in Peace, @Roberto_Cavalli”.

A host of celebrities including Maya Jama attended the Roberto Cavalli Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear shoot in February.

Last month, Dune actress Zendaya wore Cavalli at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards.

She sported a grey fringed Roberto Cavalli gown from the spring/summer 2011 collection, with a deep-V neckline and an open back.

Her Cavalli outfit at the event tapped into the resurgence of the boho trend – recently seen during Paris Fashion Week.

Sex And The City’s famously fashion-first lead character Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, notably wore a Cavalli top in an episode of the series.

“We had that top for years in our wardrobe; I think we bought it at a sample sale,” Rebecca Weinberg, one of the SATC costume designers told InStyle last month during an interview about the show’s fashionable moments.