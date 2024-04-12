Estimated declaration times for May 2 local, mayoral and police elections
The final result is expected on the afternoon of Sunday May 5.
Here is a list of the estimated declaration times for the local, mayoral and police & crime commissioner elections that are taking place in England and Wales on May 2.
The results of these elections are being declared over several days, starting on the night of Thursday May 2 and ending on Sunday May 5.
There are 107 councils holding elections in England, with around a third (34) currently expected to declare on the night of May 2, nearly two-thirds (68) expected to declare during the day on May 3, with four due on May 4 and one on May 5.
No mayoral results will be declared on the night of May 2.
The results of four of the 11 mayoral contests (East Midlands, North East, Tees Valley and York & North Yorkshire) will be declared during the day on May 3, while the rest – including London and the West Midlands – will be declared on May 4.
Of the results for the 37 police & crime commissioner elections across England and Wales, three will be declared on the night of May 2, 24 will be declared during the day on May 3, eight will be declared on May 4 and two will be declared on May 5.
Results of the London Assembly election will be declared on the afternoon of May 4, but exact timings for all the constituencies are currently unavailable.
The list is organised chronologically and is divided into four sections: overnight Thursday May 2 into Friday May 3; Friday May 3 daytime/evening; Saturday May 4; and Sunday May 5.
Within each section, the declaration times are broken down into the categories of councils, mayors and police & crime commissioners.
All timings are estimates based on information compiled by the PA news agency and are subject to change.
1. Overnight Thursday May 2 into Friday May 3
Councils:
– 1.30am May 3
Hartlepool, Rochford, Sunderland
– 2am
Bolton, Gosport, Ipswich, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, North East Lincolnshire, South Tyneside, Wigan
– 2.30am
Chorley, Eastleigh, Fareham, Hart, Oldham, Portsmouth, Rushmoor, Southend-on-Sea
– 2.45am
Exeter
– 3am
Kingston-upon-Hull, Lincoln, Sefton, Tameside, Thurrock
– 3.15am
Reading
– 3.30am
Colchester, Gateshead, Harlow, Redditch, Stockport
– 4am
Peterborough, Plymouth
– 4.30am
Southampton
– 8.30am
Winchester
Police & crime commissioners:
– 1.30am
Cumbria
– 2.30am
Avon & Somerset
– 3am
Lincolnshire
2. Friday May 3 daytime/evening
Councils:
– 12pm
Blackburn with Darwen, Walsall
– 12.30pm
Broxbourne, Havant
– 1pm
Cannock Chase, Castle Point, Manchester, Preston, Watford, Welwyn Hatfield
– 1.30pm
Burnley, Sheffield, West Oxfordshire
– 2pm
Basildon, Brentwood, Hyndburn, Knowsley, Nuneaton & Bedworth, Rossendale
– 2.30pm
Crawley, Rochdale, Solihull
– 3pm
Barnsley, Hastings, Kirklees, Maidstone, Three Rivers
– 3.30pm
Halton, Milton Keynes, Sandwell, Trafford
– 4pm
Adur, Bury, Calderdale, Cheltenham, Epping Forest, Pendle, St Albans, Swindon, Tamworth, Tunbridge Wells, Woking, Wokingham
– 4.30pm
Dudley, Leeds
– 5pm
Basingstoke & Deane, Bradford, Cambridge, Coventry, Oxford, Rotherham, Runnymede, Tandridge, Worthing
– 5.30pm
Rugby, Wolverhampton, Worcester
– 5.45pm
Cherwell
– 6pm
Mole Valley, North Hertfordshire, Reigate & Banstead, Stevenage
– 6.30pm
Bristol, Elmbridge
– 7pm
Dorset, Wakefield
– 8pm
West Lancashire
– 10pm
Gloucester
Mayors:
– 12pm
North East
– 12.30pm
Tees Valley
– 2pm
East Midlands
– 3pm
York & North Yorkshire
Police & crime commissioners:
– 1pm
Gwent, North Wales, Nottinghamshire
– 1.30pm
Humberside
– 2pm
Cambridgeshire & Peterborough, Hampshire, Suffolk
– 3pm
Bedfordshire, Dyfed-Powys, Norfolk, Surrey
– 3.30pm
Leicestershire
– 4pm
Essex, Lancashire, Northamptonshire, South Wales, Staffordshire
– 4.30pm
Northumbria
– 5pm
Cleveland, Devon & Cornwall, Durham, Gloucestershire
– 6pm
Derbyshire, West Mercia
3. Saturday May 4
Councils:
– 3pm
Norwich
– 4pm
North Tyneside, Stroud, Warrington
Mayors:
– 12pm
Liverpool City Region
– 1.30pm
London
(Note: the local constituency results of the London mayoral election will be declared first, at each of the 14 counts across the capital. A formal announcement of the overall result will be made at City Hall later in the day. 1.30pm is an estimate of when the overall result is likely to have become clear from the constituency results, and is not an estimate of the time of the formal announcement at City Hall)
– 2pm
South Yorkshire
– 3pm
West Midlands
– 3.15pm
West Yorkshire
– 4pm
Greater Manchester
– 7pm
Salford
Police & crime commissioners:
– 1pm
Hertfordshire
– 2pm
Thames Valley
– 2.30pm
Warwickshire, West Midlands
– 3pm
Cheshire, Dorset
– 3.30pm
Merseyside
– 4pm
Wiltshire
4. Sunday May 5
Councils:
– 5pm
Salford
Police & crime commissioners:
– 3pm
Kent
– 3.30pm
Sussex