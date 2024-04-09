First Minister’s brother-in-law charged with abduction and extortion

The brother-in-law of Scotland’s First Minister has been charged with abduction and extortion in a case linked to a man who died falling from a window.

Police Scotland said the 36-year-old was seriously injured in the incident at a block of flats in Morgan Street, Dundee, on January 10 and he later died in hospital.

Ramsay El-Nakla, the brother of Humza Yousaf’s wife, Nadia El-Nakla, will be the fourth person to appear in court in connection with the case.

The 36-year-old has been arrested and charged with abduction and extortion.

Jennifer Souter, 38, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday charged with culpable homicide.

Souter, of Dundee, did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.

Stephen Stewart, 50, and Victoria McGowan, 41, appeared at the same court on Thursday charged with abduction and extortion.

They both did not enter a plea and were both released on bail.

El-Nakla is expected to appear at the same court on Tuesday.

