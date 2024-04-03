Who were the aid workers killed in the Israeli air strike?

Seven aid workers were killed in an Israeli air strike while delivering food to besieged Palestinians with the charity World Central Kitchen.

Three British nationals, an Australian, a Polish national, an American-Canadian dual citizen and a Palestinian died after the convoy was hit as it was leaving the Deir al-Balah warehouse on Monday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the aid workers were killed by an “unintended strike” by Israeli forces.

Here is what is known about the victims:

– John Chapman

The 57-year-old from the UK was named among the victims by World Central Kitchen.

John Chapman was one of the World Central Kitchen aid workers killed (World Central Kitchen/PA)

They said he was among the charity’s security team.

The Times reports Mr Chapman was a former Royal Marine from Cornwall. According to The Sun, he also served in the Special Boat Service, the special forces unit of the Royal Navy.

– James Henderson

James “Jim” Henderson, 33, was from the UK and formed part of the relief team’s security detail, according to World Central Kitchen.

James Henderson was better known as Jim (World Central Kitchen/PA)

He was also a former Royal Marine, according to The Daily Telegraph.

– James Kirby

The third British national among the victims, the 47-year-old also worked in the charity’s security team.

The Daily Express reported Mr Kirby was an Army veteran.

James Kirby was an army veteran, it has been reported (World Central Kitchen/PA)

– Saifeddin Issam Abu Taha

Saif Issam Abu Taha, 27, was identified by relatives and hospital workers as the Palestinian aid worker who was killed.

His brother Ahmed Abu Taha said he had worked for World Central Kitchen as a driver since the start of the year.

– Lalzawmi “Zomi” Frankcom

The 43-year-old had worked for Washington-based World Central Kitchen for the last five years, which took her to the US, Thailand and her native Australia.

She was born in Melbourne and earned a degree from the Swinburne University of Technology. She worked for the Commonwealth Bank of Australia for eight years.

Ms Frankcom’s social media highlighted visits to help those in need in Bangladesh, Pakistan, Romania and Haiti.

In a statement, Ms Frankcom’s family described her as an “outstanding human being” who was “killed doing the work she loves delivering food to the people of Gaza”.

– Damian Sobol

The 36-year-old was from the south-eastern Polish city of Przemysl where he was studying hospitality.

Mr Sobol had been on aid missions in Ukraine, Morocco, Turkey and, for the past six months, Gaza.

– Jacob Flickinger

A dual US-Canadian national, the 33-year-old was a member of the relief team, according to World Central Kitchen.