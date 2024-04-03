What the papers say – April 3

Seven aid workers killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza dominate the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers.

The Times concentrates on the “outcry” at the deaths, while the Daily Express says three British aid workers were killed in the strike on a convoy during a “mercy mission”.

“Killed trying to feed kids” is the headline on the Daily Mirror, along with a picture of one of the wrecked vehicles and the faces of the three Britons and Australian World Central Kitchen colleague Zomi Frankcom.

The Guardian also features a picture of one of the vehicles and says charities have halted delivering aid following the attack.

The political fallout occupies the front of The Daily Telegraph, which says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu he was “appalled” at the attack.

The i follows a similar line, saying the UK has demanded answers, while The Independent says the Foreign Secretary has demanded a “full and transparent explanation”.

The Daily Mail says the three British victims – James Henderson, John Chapman and James Kirby – were military veterans, The Sun hailing Mr Chapman as a Special Boat Service hero.

A picture from the attack in Gaza also features on the front of the Financial Times, which leads on the slowing shift to electric vehicles after the latest sales figures from Tesla and Chinese rival BYD.

The Metro reports on an auction bidder who pushed the price of a painting up by bidding against himself.

And the Daily Star focuses on fridges recording when food was removed.