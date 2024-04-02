UK demands ‘transparent explanation’ after death of British aid worker in Gaza

The UK has called on Israel to “immediately investigate” the death of a British aid worker in an air strike in Gaza.

The Prime Minister said he was “shocked and saddened” by reports that seven World Central Kitchen aid workers, including a British national, were killed in Gaza on Monday night.

Rishi Sunak told broadcasters during a visit to the north east of England: “We are asking Israel to investigate what happened urgently, because clearly there are questions that need to be answered.”

Mr Sunak added: “My thoughts are with their friends and family.

“They are doing fantastic work bringing alleviation to the suffering that many are experiencing in Gaza.

“They should be praised and commended for what they are doing.

“They need to be allowed to do that work unhindered and it is incumbent on Israel to make sure they can do that.”

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron said the Foreign Office was “working to verify” reports that a British national was among the aid workers killed, adding that the Government wanted “a full, transparent explanation of what happened”.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has “expressed the deepest condolences” to the families of the aid workers, and said it was “reviewing the incident at the highest levels”.

An IDF spokesman said: “We will be opening a probe to examine this serious incident further.

“This will help us reduce the risk of such an event from occurring again.

“The incident will be investigated in the Fact Finding and Assessment Mechanism: an independent, professional, and expert body.”