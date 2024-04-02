Teacher who branded western girls ‘lunatics’ banned from teaching indefinitely

A teacher who branded westernised girls “lunatics” and gave students advice on how to “get girls” has been banned from teaching indefinitely.

Aqib Khan, 30, who taught English at Harborne Academy in Birmingham, was banned after a Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) panel found he had undermined “fundamental British values” of “individual liberty and mutual respect”.

The teacher told students that the baby of a woman over the age of 30 was more likely to be disabled than a wife having a child with her cousin, the panel heard.

He also sent a series “professionally unacceptable” messages on a Microsoft Teams group chat involving pupils and showed one student a topless picture of himself flexing.

Khan began teaching at the school in 2020 and was being assessed over actions between May 2021 and March last year.

The agency’s panel found his actions amounted to both unacceptable professional conduct and conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute.

Comments included words to the effect of: “… don’t ever attack a girl. EVER. Verbally emotionally. You’re meant to treat them like queens as long as they’re good girls. If they’re westernised lunatics just ignore them.”

Another read: “If you believe in feminism, if you believe in aborting babies, in man and man and woman being married, if you believe in working until you are 35 years old and not having any children. If you believe all this stuff, that’s fine, believe in it.

“But I am telling you one fact, you’re going to get replaced by Muslims even faster, they will replace you even faster.”

He also told pupils how he rejected a female doctor who earned £70,000 because he couldn’t be with a woman who made more money than him, the panel heard.

It was determined that Khan had failed to maintain professional boundaries.

The TRA considered him to have undermined “fundamental British values, including… individual liberty and mutual respect, and tolerance of those with different faiths and beliefs”.

Panel chair Marc Cavey said: “The panel finds that the conduct of Mr Khan fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession.

“The findings of misconduct are serious as they include a breach of professional boundaries with pupils.

“This means that Mr Aqib Khan is prohibited from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England.”

Khan has a right of appeal to the High Court and may apply for the ban to be set aside from March 18 2026, two years from the date of the order.

If he did apply, a panel would consider the outcome, the TRA said.