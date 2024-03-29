What the papers say – March 29

The problems surrounding Thames Water feature heavily among the front pages of Good Friday’s newspapers.

The Daily Express and the i focus on the troubled company with the prospect of bills rising by 40% to bail it out.

The Times also leads on Thames Water with Communities Secretary Michael Gove telling company bosses they need to “carry the can” rather than rely on increased bills.

The Daily Telegraph turns the spotlight on Conservative party donor Mohamed Mansour with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak under fire after the billionaire was awarded a knighthood.

The Independent reports on Angela Rayner’s refusal to publish her private finances after continuing accusations the Labour deputy leader dodged capital gains tax in the sale of her former council house.

The Guardian turns its focus to the Gaza Strip which says “famine is setting in” as Israel continues to block aid.

The Sun leads on an arrest in the wake of Gogglebox star George Gibley’s death in a workplace fall.

The Daily Mirror says a new law, inspired by Manchester bombing victim Martyn Hett, will help to protect people at entertainment venues.

The Financial Times runs with a piece on the mergers and acquisitions in big business in the last 12 months with global takeovers rising to £690 billion.

And the Daily Star splashes with Storm Nelson, which is set to batter Britiain across the Easter weekend.