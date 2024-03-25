Sadiq Khan claims Tories would ‘cancel’ free school meals and TfL fare freeze

Sadiq Khan has said Londoners have a “clear choice” between himself and a Conservative mayor who would “cancel” his policies in the upcoming mayoral election.

Speaking in central London on Monday morning, Mr Khan branded the May election as a “clear two-horse race” between himself and the Conservative candidate, Susan Hall.

The incumbent mayor unveiled the posters for his re-election campaign that claim Ms Hall would “cancel” several of Khan’s flagship policies including TfL fare freezes, free school meals, action on cleaner air and progress on police reform.

Ms Hall’s campaign spokesman said Mr Khan’s comments were a “complete distortion of the truth”.

Mr Khan is currently seeking an unprecedented third term in office and launched his election campaign last week with a pledge to build 40,000 new council homes by the end of the decade.

The mayor said: “The choice on May 2 is quite clear: me, who’s been delivering a fairer, safer, greener, more affordable London, or the Tories who would cancel that.”

Mr Khan emphasised the possibility of “real transformation” for the capital should he be re-elected alongside a Labour government.

The mayor said: “There’s a possibility of a Labour mayor and a Labour government working together, rather than rowing against the tide of a Tory government.

“We’d have the winds of a Labour government at our back, bringing about real transformation in London.”

Ms Hall launched her mayoral election campaign on Sunday, promising to “listen to Londoners”, and has denied Mr Khan’s claims.

A campaign spokesman for Ms Hall said: “This is a complete distortion of the truth and the mayor knows it.

“He’s making stuff up, as usual, probably because his own record is so appalling that he has nothing else to say.”

Ms Hall’s key pledges include scrapping the expansion of the ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) on her first day in office, removing Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) and a crackdown on crime.