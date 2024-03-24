Shropshire Star
In Pictures: Irish dancers put best foot forward at world championships

Hours of work have gone into creating the highly decorated costumes featuring Gaelic design and eye-catching sparkles.

A competitor dances the hornpipe during the first day of the World Irish Dance Championships in Glasgow

The best Irish dancers from around the globe have gathered in Glasgow for the world championships.

The competition is running for a week until March 31 at the SEC with more than 2,500 dancers from 23 countries including Japan, Australia and Taiwan taking part.

(Jane Barlow/PA)
(Jane Barlow/PA)
(Jane Barlow/PA)

Irish dancing performances include a range of routines such as jigs, reels and hornpipes which test the stamina, athleticism and musicality of those taking part.

Female and male dancers from the age of 10 to adults have been honing their skills for individual and group categories.

(Jane Barlow/PA)
(Jane Barlow/PA)
(Jane Barlow/PA)

Backstage the dancers tried to calm their nerves before their thousands of hours of practice were put to the test.

(Jane Barlow/PA)
(Jane Barlow/PA)
(Jane Barlow/PA)

Parents and teachers were on hand to put the final touches to costumes, shoes and in some cases wigs.

(Jane Barlow/PA)
(Jane Barlow/PA)
(Jane Barlow/PA)
(Jane Barlow/PA)

Hours of work also go into creating the highly decorated costumes featuring Gaelic design and eye-catching sparkles.

(Jane Barlow/PA)
(Jane Barlow/PA)
(Jane Barlow/PA)
(Jane Barlow/PA)
