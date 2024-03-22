Ireland agrees to work towards Palestinian state recognition

Ireland has joined with Spain, Malta and Slovenia in taking the first steps towards recognising a Palestinian state.

A joint statement said the four countries were ready to recognise the Palestine state when the “circumstances are right”.

The statement followed discussions between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the prime ministers of the three other countries at the European Council meeting in Brussels.

The statement said: “We are agreed on the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire, the unconditional release of hostages and a rapid, massive and sustained increase of humanitarian aid into Gaza.”We are agreed that the only way to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region is through the implementation of a two-state solution, with Israeli and Palestinian States living side-by-side, in peace and security.

“We discussed together our readiness to recognise Palestine and said that we would do so when it can make a positive contribution and the circumstances are right.”