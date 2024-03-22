Celebrities who have met Kate wish her ‘so much love’ after cancer diagnosis

Giovanna Fletcher and Dr Alex George were among the celebrities who have met the Princess of Wales and were sending her well-wishes after her cancer diagnosis announcement.

In a video message released on Friday, Kate said that she was in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy following her January visit to hospital for abdominal surgery.

Author and podcast host Fletcher was among those commenting on the video, after Kate appeared on her parenting podcast titled Happy Mum, Happy Baby, in 2020.

“Sending you and the family so much love from me and mine,” Fletcher, who is married to McFly star Tom, said.

“Take all the time you need knowing there’s so much love and respect behind you.”

During their candid podcast discussion about parenthood, Kate described herself as a “hands-on mum” to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but admitted she often struggled from “mum guilt”.

Meanwhile former Love Island contestant Dr Alex, now a TV doctor campaigning on mental health issues who hosted a panel discussion with William and Kate last year, was among those wishing Kate a “speedy recovery”.

Commenting on the video, he said: “Sending love and best wishes. You were so amazing when I met you for World Mental Health Day. I wish you a speedy recovery.”

The panel was part of a day of workshops and discussions to mark World Mental Health Day, as the royal couple launched the next phase of their campaign to support the nation’s mental health.