Over 500 jobs at risk as Waitrose proposes warehouse closure

Waitrose has revealed plans to shut a delivery warehouse in North London later this year, putting 545 jobs at risk.

The supermarket chain, which is owned by the John Lewis Partnership, has launched a consultation process over potentially shutting the site in Enfield, which only opened in 2020.

Under the proposals, the warehouse is likely to close this summer, ahead of its lease coming to an end in early 2025.

The Enfield Customer Fulfilment Centre is a warehouse used to pick and deliver online orders for customers in some parts of North London, which was launched amid a boom in online grocery demand at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is understood Waitrose plans to move orders currently going through the site to two other sites.

No final decision on the proposals will take place until the consultation process, which is expected to take at least 12 weeks, is completed.

A Waitrose spokesman said: “With rental costs at Enfield due to increase and capacity elsewhere in our network, we are considering the closure of the site.

“While not an option we’re exploring lightly, the proposal would maintain our high levels of customer service for Waitrose.com and support future growth.

“It’s in no way a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our team.

“No decision will be made until we have fully consulted with all partners at our Enfield site, who are being supported throughout the process.”

The planned job cuts are part of cost-cutting efforts at parent group John Lewis Partnership.

Last week, Sharon White, the chairwoman of the partnership, told reporters that there is “no target” for job cuts but indicated that some roles will be impacted by its turnaround strategy.

“Part of our refresh plan is that we are becoming simpler and more flexible,” she said.

“There will be less need for some roles in some areas over the coming years as a result, but there is no specific target.”