Third man arrested after two women killed in house fire

A third man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two women died and four people were injured in a house fire, police have said.

Emergency services were called to a blaze at a property in Dunstall Hill in Wolverhampton at 2am on Saturday.

West Midlands Police said two women, aged in their early 20s, were confirmed dead at the scene.

Two men, aged 19 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday and police have been granted extra time to question them. They are understood to be known to the women.

(Matthew Cooper/PA)

Police said on Sunday that a 46-year-old man, also understood to be known to the women, was arrested on suspicion of murder and is being questioned at a police station.

Four other people were taken to hospital after the blaze. Three were not seriously injured but a woman remains in a serious condition.

West Midlands Fire Service said another person was “discharged at the scene by the ambulance service”.

Chief Superintendent Richard Fisher, from Wolverhampton police, said: “Two women have tragically lost their lives and our thoughts are with their loved ones at this deeply distressing time.

“We know how upsetting this is for everyone within the community, and we’re working as sensitively as we can to find out the cause of this terrible fire.

“This is a very active investigation and it’s important we do everything we can to get answers to what happened.”

A cordon remains in place as investigations continue and West Midlands Police have asked anyone with information to call 101 and quote 360 of May 11.