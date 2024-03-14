Six arrests made in Kent village murder investigation

Six men have been arrested in a murder investigation in the centre of a Kent village.

A man in his 30s was discovered with suspected stab wounds and confirmed dead near the scene after police were called to The Street in Boughton-under-Blean, near Faversham, on March 13 at 10.39pm.

Three men, aged between 39 and 43, were first arrested in connection with the incident and Kent Police launched a murder probe.

The force said later that day two other men, aged 37 and 42, were arrested at a property in the village and taken into custody.

A further man, aged 33, was arrested in Canterbury.

The police said officers remain at the scene and that The Street remains closed in the village.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Kent Police on 01795 419119 quoting reference 13-1461, contact or Crimestoppers anonymously.