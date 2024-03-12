Dartford Crossing closure causes three-hour queues

Drivers are stuck in three-hour queues as the southbound section of the Dartford Crossing from Essex to Kent is closed due to a police incident.

The Queen Elizabeth II Bridge has been shut since shortly after 6am, causing a severe traffic jam on the M25, National Highways said.

Essex Police said in a statement: “We’re currently dealing with concerns for the welfare of a man on the Dartford River Crossing.

“The incident was reported to us shortly after 6am this morning.

“Traffic is being held on the crossing as we work to bring the situation to a safe conclusion.

“We understand this action will impact on people’s journeys and we will provide an update on the situation as soon as we practically can.”

Southbound traffic is being diverted through the east-bore of the Dartford Tunnel.

This has halved the capacity of the tunnel, which is normally exclusively used for northbound traffic.

National Highways said the incident is causing a three-hour delay for southbound vehicles approaching the crossing, and a 90-minute delay for northbound traffic.