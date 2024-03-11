Tributes paid to RAF technician killed in Aberdeenshire road crash

Tributes have been paid to a “selfless” RAF technician who died in a motorbike crash in Aberdeenshire.

Corporal David Thorne, 43, died after a crash on the A96 at Huntly on Tuesday March 5 at about 11.30am while he was on leave.

Mr Thorne, a father of three who served in the Royal Air Force for 26 years, was riding a red Honda VFR800 motorcycle when it collided with a white BMW i4 car. He died at the scene.

Originally from Cwmbran in Wales, Mr Thorne was serving at Lossiemouth in Moray when he died and had recently been selected for promotion at 1 (Fighter) Squadron.

He had served in the Falklands, as well as twice in Afghanistan and Cyprus on two occasions, and had turned down a previous promotion to stay in Moray.

Mr Thorne, who also had two grandchildren, was described by colleagues as “selfless” who worked out of hours to support trainees and help with maintenance.

He had also worked as an instructor and was said to have “passed on his experience to the next generation of Tornado and Typhoon technicians” by a spokesperson from the RAF.

RAF Lossiemouth station commander Group Captain Jim Lee said: “All of us are joined together in grief following the sad loss of one of our dear colleagues, Corporal Dave Thorne. Having served here for over 16 years, he made a huge contribution right across the station.

“He cared about people and was passionate about improving their day-to-day life in work. He lived the values we hold dear and his loss is felt by us all. His family are deep in our thoughts at this difficult time and we stand ready to support them with whatever they may need.”

Wing Commander Edward Morris, of 1 (Fighter) Squadron, said: “Dave exemplified the meaning of service and duty to the RAF and his country. Dave’s approach was always selfless. He was focused on supporting others, particularly for our very junior members who he regularly assisted after hours.

“Always ready to put others before himself, he truly embodied leading by example. Dave fully deserved his overdue promotion to Sergeant where he would have been better placed to develop those who were fortunate to be his colleagues.

“Dave’s passing leaves a huge hole in 1 (Fighter) Squadron and the wider community at RAF Lossiemouth.”

Sergeant Peter Henderson, of the north east road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends, as well as the other people involved, at this difficult time.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision and would urge anyone with information which may help to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who was on the road around the time of the crash who may have dashcam footage to come forward.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1129 of March 5 2024.”