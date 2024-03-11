Prince of Wales makes first public appearance since edited photo controversy

The Prince of Wales was all smiles at the Commonwealth Day service as he made his first public appearance since his wife admitted to “editing” their Mother’s Day picture.

The event celebrating the family of nations is a major fixture in the royal year but has been overshadowed by the Princess of Wales’ statement she manipulated a family photo released on Sunday.

The prince, who was spotted with Kate in his car while in London, arrived at Westminster Abbey alone before the Queen, and was greeted by the Dean of Westminster David Hoyle, shaking his hands with the senior cleric.

The Prince of Wales attended Westminster Abbey alone before being joined by other members of the royal family (Henry Nicholls/PA)

William was introduced to the Abbey’s Chapter, or governing body, shaking their hands as he made his way along the line of clergy.

Missing was the King, who continues to receive treatment for cancer, but in his annual address to the family of nations, he pledged to continue to serve the Commonwealth “to the best of my ability”.

Since his cancer diagnosis was announced on February 5, Charles has postponed all public-facing duties but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers and holding some in-person meetings.

His address highlighted how “diversity” was the Commonwealth’s core “strength”, and the union of 56 member countries was a “precious source of strength, inspiration, and pride” to him.

The King addressed the service via video message in which he said he would continue to serve the Commonwealth ‘to the best of his ability’ (Royal Household/PA)

Charles said in the video message: “In recent weeks, I have been most deeply touched by your wonderfully kind and thoughtful good wishes for my health and, in return, can only continue to serve you, to the best of my ability, throughout the Commonwealth”

Camilla and William were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent.

The royals warmly greeted each other before they lined up for the procession to their seats and at the head of the royal party were the Queen and William.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh joined the Prince of Wales at the service (Henry Nicholls/PA)

The pair chatted for a few moments and Camilla looked back, as if to check the other members of the monarchy were in place and when the national anthem began all the royals sang.

The annual celebration will draw on the theme of resilience at a time when the royal family has faced a barrage of health troubles.

Among the 2,000 guests will be Commonwealth Secretary-General Baroness Scotland, the president of Malta, foreign ministers, high commissioners, senior politicians and dignitaries from across the Commonwealth and faith leaders as well as schoolchildren and young people from throughout the UK.