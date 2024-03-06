Mother of Shay Kang charged with 10-year-old’s murder

A woman whose 10-year-old daughter was found dead at their home has been charged with her murder.

West Midlands Police said Jaskirat Kaur, also known as Jasmine Kang, will appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, accused of killing Shay Kang.

Shay Kang was found dead at her home in Robin Close, Rowley Regis (West Midlands Police/PA)

The 33-year-old was arrested on Monday after police discovered Shay’s body at an address in Robin Close, Rowley Regis.

A cordon remains in place at the end-of-terrace house while police inquiries continue, and a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of death.

Detective Inspector Dan Jarratt, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts remain with Shay’s family and friends.

Police outside Shay Kang’s home (Jacob King/PA)

“Her tragic death has had a profound impact on those who knew her as well as the wider community.

“We ask that they are left to grieve in private as our inquiries continue.”