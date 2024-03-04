Video footage of police officers running into burning building released

Body-worn camera footage of police officers running into a burning building has been released after a fire at a flat in south-west London left 13 people needing hospital treatment.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with arson over the blaze in a five-storey building in Emperor’s Gate, South Kensington, just after midnight on Friday.

Footage shows Metropolitan Police officers kicking open the main door of the building and the front door of a smoke-filled flat, while shouting to residents to leave.

One officer can be heard calling to people trapped on the second floor to stay close to the ground and cover the gap at the bottom of their door, before a firefighter climbs a ladder to rescue them.

Firefighters deal with the aftermath of the blaze that left 13 people suffering from smoke inhalation (James Manning/PA)

Superintendent Jill Horsfall, one of the senior officers responsible for policing Kensington and Chelsea, said: “The bravery and professionalism of the Met officers who responded so rapidly to this terrifying fire shows the very best of policing.

“They acted without hesitation to rapidly enter a burning building full of smoke and to save lives.”

Seven police officers and six residents were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and have since been discharged.

Wesley Guilherme Farias, of no fixed address, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life and was due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting the reference 107/01Mar, or, to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.