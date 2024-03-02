Who holds the record for the most number of Brit wins?

Robbie Williams is the act with the most number of Brit Awards.

The 50-year-old singer has collected 18 prizes at the awards both as a solo artist and part of Take That, with the most recent win in November 2017 when he collected the Brits Icon Award.

Singer Robbie Williams. (Joe Giddens/PA)

And this year, Raye is stepping into Saturday’s event at the O2 Arena with the most nominations of an artist in one year after receiving seven nods.

The record of six Brit nominations in any single year was previously held by animated band Gorillaz, singer Craig David and Williams.

Raye took home an early win with the songwriter of the year award earlier in the week.

Raye is going into the ceremony with the most nods. (Ian West/PA)

Other key milestones are summarised below:

U2

The Irish band has been given seven gongs, along with being honoured for outstanding contribution to music.

Jamiroquai

Currently, the acid jazz band Jamiroquai have continued to be nominated numerous times for Brits but have never walked away with a win.

They have secured 15 nods, with the last for British dance act in 2003 when the Sugababes took home the prize.

Singer David Bowie. (Andy Butterton/PA)

Joss Stone

According to Guinness Book of Records, Joss Stone is the youngest recipient of a solo Brit award.

Joss Stone. (Jeff Moore/PA)

She was 17 years old when she took the Best British Female and British Urban Act awards in 2005.

David Bowie

David Bowie was the first posthumous winner of British Male Solo Artist and album of the year in the Brits’ history in 2017.

His final album Blackstar was released just two days before his death after he died aged 69 in 2016.

Bowie had previously become the oldest star ever to win a competitive Brit Award in 2014 after he was given the best British male prize.