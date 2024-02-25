What the papers say – February 25

Politics takes centre stage on the front pages of Sunday’s newspapers with the latest events in Westminster leading several titles.

The Sunday Mirror and The Observer focus on Lee Anderson’s suspension from the Conservative Party with MPs from both sides calling for his expulsion after comments made about London mayor Sadiq Khan.

The Sunday Telegraph and The Sunday Times report three female MPs have been issued private cars and personal guards amid safety fears as politicians are said to be “petrified” amid public vitriol.

The Sunday Express leads with Rishi Sunak’s plan to revitalise Britain’s “forgotten regions”, using money from the scrapped northern leg of the HS2 project to upgrade roads and public transport services.

The Mail on Sunday says Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner has been accused of hypocrisy after it was revealed she made a £48,500 profit on her ex-council house thanks to a right-to-buy policy she is looking to reform.

The Independent runs with the £1 billion weekly profit made by energy and gas giants.

The Sunday People concentrates on a bitter row between siblings after a lottery jackpot of £61 million.

And the Star on Sunday reports that nuns lost out on thousands of pounds to artificially intelligent bots posing online as bishops.