Yousaf affirms ‘steadfast support’ for Ukraine on second anniversary of invasion

First Minister Humza Yousaf has set out Scotland’s “steadfast support” for Ukraine two years on from Russia’s invasion.

Mr Yousaf is among the political and religious leaders attending a service at Edinburgh Castle on Saturday.

He will deliver a reading and lay a wreath alongside Andrii Kuslii, of the consulate of Ukraine in Edinburgh.

The service will also be attended by Ukrainian citizens living in Scotland and the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, the Rev Sally Foster-Fulton.

Speaking ahead of the service, Mr Yousaf said: “On the second anniversary of (Russian President) Vladimir Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine, I want to make it clear that the people of Scotland remain steadfast in support of the country and its brave citizens.

“Ukrainians are fighting for freedom, the rule of law, and the right of countries across Europe to co-exist in peace and security.

“As we mourn the sacrifices of the Ukrainian people, we also look ahead positively, hoping for a day soon when Ukraine can live in peace as a free, sovereign European nation.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf will deliver a reading at the service (Jane Barlow/PA)

Rev Foster-Fulton said: “Lives have been torn apart due to unprovoked Russian aggression and we continue to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and all innocent people who suffer because of this aggression.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “Two years on from Vladimir Putin’s barbaric invasion, we continue to stand with all of the people of Ukraine.

“The strength Ukrainians have shown since has been extraordinary and I am proud that Scotland and the UK have welcomed so many brave individuals fleeing their homeland into our communities.

“Our support for Ukraine must not waver. Putin cannot win.

“As we mark the second anniversary today, my thoughts are with all those both in Ukraine and across the world who have been impacted by the conflict, and hope that, once again, war in Europe can be consigned to history.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “Two years on, there should be no let-up in British resolve.

“It is not an act of charity to supply Ukraine with the tools it needs to defeat Putin but one of self-interest. If the Russian dictator is not defeated on the battlefield in Ukraine, we will eventually have to face him again elsewhere.”