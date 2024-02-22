Sir Elton John’s grand piano sold at auction for more than £150,000
A Banksy, which had been acquired by the music artist, sold for more than 1.9 million dollars at the auction.
Sir Elton John’s black Conservatory grand piano has been auctioned for 201,600 US dollars (£159,134 with fees).
The Yamaha piano was sold alongside items including a pair of platform boots, sunglasses, watches, seven silk shirts, a Bentley and two pieces of artwork.
The Collection Of Sir Elton John: Goodbye Peachtree Road has been curated by the music artist himself and the auction opened on February 21 and achieved a total of eight million dollars (£6.31 million) on its opening night.
Among the first items sold were pieces that spoke to Sir Elton’s signature style, including a pair of silver leather platform boots with red leather letters E and J, which went for 94,500 dollars (£74,594).
A pair of white prescription sunglasses, estimated to be from 1975, were also sold for 22,680 dollars (£17,902).
The highest-selling lot was Flower Thrower Triptych, a piece of artwork by Banksy which achieved 1,925,500 dollars (£1,519,912) at auction.
Elsewhere, an untitled bright red and green piece of artwork from Keith Haring was sold for 756,000 dollars (£596,756).
The British singer, 76, also owned some vintage Gianni Versace silk shirts which were auctioned for 30,240 dollars (£23,870).
According to auction house Christie’s, Sir Elton used a 1990 Bentley Continental to travel from Atlanta to Los Angeles and this was sold for 441,000 dollars (£348,107).
Three wristwatches also featured in the sale and they were auctioned for a total of 630,000 dollars (£497,296).
A Rolex Daytona wristwatch, with a leopardprint dial, went for 176,400 dollars (£139,243) while a limited edition Cartier, Paris “Crash” sold for 277,200 dollars (£218,810) and a signed Cartier, Paris Tank Normale was auctioned for 176,400 dollars (£139,243).
Christie’s live sale continues into Friday with the online sale remaining open for bidding until February 27 to 28.
Tash Perrin, deputy chairman, Christie’s Americas, said: “The view from the rostrum this evening (February 21) was fantastic, with an incredible energy in the room and outstanding activity online.
“It was a privilege to auction Elton John’s inspiring collection.
“We were thrilled with the results of tonight’s top lot: the Banksy Flower Thrower Triptych which exceeded the high estimate.
“We were also delighted to see so many lots far surpassing their high estimate with objects ranging from a Versace dinner service set to EJ monogrammed boots.”