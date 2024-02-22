Sir Elton John’s grand piano sold at auction for more than £150,000

Sir Elton John’s black Conservatory grand piano has been auctioned for 201,600 US dollars (£159,134 with fees).

The Yamaha piano was sold alongside items including a pair of platform boots, sunglasses, watches, seven silk shirts, a Bentley and two pieces of artwork.

The Collection Of Sir Elton John: Goodbye Peachtree Road has been curated by the music artist himself and the auction opened on February 21 and achieved a total of eight million dollars (£6.31 million) on its opening night.

Sir Elton John’s grand piano (Christie’s Images Ltd 2024/PA)

Among the first items sold were pieces that spoke to Sir Elton’s signature style, including a pair of silver leather platform boots with red leather letters E and J, which went for 94,500 dollars (£74,594).

A pair of white prescription sunglasses, estimated to be from 1975, were also sold for 22,680 dollars (£17,902).

The highest-selling lot was Flower Thrower Triptych, a piece of artwork by Banksy which achieved 1,925,500 dollars (£1,519,912) at auction.

Elsewhere, an untitled bright red and green piece of artwork from Keith Haring was sold for 756,000 dollars (£596,756).

The British singer, 76, also owned some vintage Gianni Versace silk shirts which were auctioned for 30,240 dollars (£23,870).

According to auction house Christie’s, Sir Elton used a 1990 Bentley Continental to travel from Atlanta to Los Angeles and this was sold for 441,000 dollars (£348,107).

Three wristwatches also featured in the sale and they were auctioned for a total of 630,000 dollars (£497,296).

The singer’s silver platform boots (Christie’s Images Ltd 2024/PA)

A Rolex Daytona wristwatch, with a leopardprint dial, went for 176,400 dollars (£139,243) while a limited edition Cartier, Paris “Crash” sold for 277,200 dollars (£218,810) and a signed Cartier, Paris Tank Normale was auctioned for 176,400 dollars (£139,243).

Christie’s live sale continues into Friday with the online sale remaining open for bidding until February 27 to 28.

Tash Perrin, deputy chairman, Christie’s Americas, said: “The view from the rostrum this evening (February 21) was fantastic, with an incredible energy in the room and outstanding activity online.

“It was a privilege to auction Elton John’s inspiring collection.

“We were thrilled with the results of tonight’s top lot: the Banksy Flower Thrower Triptych which exceeded the high estimate.

“We were also delighted to see so many lots far surpassing their high estimate with objects ranging from a Versace dinner service set to EJ monogrammed boots.”