Man arrested at airport over 1992 murder of police constable in Northern Ireland

A man has been arrested at Birmingham Airport by detectives investigating the murder of a police officer in an attack in Northern Ireland more than 30 years ago.

Constable Colleen McMurray, 34, was in a police car which was hit by a mortar bomb as it travelled along Merchants Quay in Newry on March 27 1992.

She suffered serious injuries and died in hospital, while another officer who had been driving the car suffered life-changing injuries.

No-one has ever been found responsible for the attack.

On Wednesday morning, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said detectives investigating the murder of constable McMurray and the attempted murder of her colleague had arrested a 59-year-old man.

He has been brought to a Belfast police station for questioning.

“The 59-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act at Birmingham Airport, with the assistance of Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands, and will be transported to Northern Ireland for questioning in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station,” a police spokesperson said.