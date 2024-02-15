Vulnerable pupils less likely to attend sports and extracurricular clubs – study

Vulnerable pupils are less likely to benefit from sports and extracurricular activities as fewer of them participate in such activities, a report has found.

Attending extracurricular clubs during secondary school is associated with “positive outcomes” when young people reach their 20s, according to the Education Policy Institute (EPI) study.

But the think tank has warned that differences in access to extracurricular activities among school pupils mean the benefits are “bypassing those who have the most to gain”.

The report, which looked at participation in extracurricular activities during secondary school and the potential longer-term benefits, found that private school pupils were more likely to attend sports clubs and clubs for hobbies, arts and music than their peers in state schools.

Students eligible for free school meals, those with lower prior attainment, and those with poorer health and special educational needs or disabilities (Send) were also less likely to attend both sports clubs, and clubs for hobbies, arts and music, when compared to their peers.

The report, funded by the Law Family Educational Trust, used longitudinal data to consider which student characteristics were most strongly associated with take-up of sporting clubs or clubs for hobbies, arts or music when young people were aged 13-15, in 2013 and 2014.

The study then examined whether take-up of these activities was associated with a range of positive outcomes eight years later in 2021, when the young people were aged 21-22.

It suggested that students who attended clubs for hobbies, arts and music during their time in secondary school were more likely to progress to higher education by age 21-22.

There is also a “positive association” between attending sports clubs in secondary school and being in employment or education in your early twenties, according to the study.

The think tank has called on the Government to support schools to offer an extended school day – including through extra funding weighted towards schools with more disadvantaged intakes.

The report said: “The extended day should include enrichment activities including sports, hobbies, music, art alongside academic activities.

“As well as spreading opportunities for enrichment more evenly, a well-designed extended school day also has the potential to contribute towards improving attendance levels in schools.”

David Robinson, director for post-16 and skills at the Education Policy Institute (EPI), said: “Our research clearly shows that not all students have equal access to extracurricular activities and the range of long-term benefits that may result from participation.

“With good reasons to think that these gaps in participation may have worsened for more recent cohorts, with the cost of living rising for families and school absence rates increasing in the wake of the pandemic, policymakers must act to ensure that the most vulnerable students are not missing out.

“Interventions should focus on making existing provision more accessible, as well as increasing the variety of activities available.”

He added: “If policymakers are serious about addressing the many inequalities of opportunities for young people, these activities should be considered as an integral part of childhood for all.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “There’s no doubt that extracurricular activities are hugely beneficial for those able to take part, but the fact is that school budgets are under such pressure that it is becoming increasingly challenging to run sports clubs and other groups.

“This disproportionately impacts on pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds who are less likely to have the opportunity to attend clubs outside of school.

“The Government needs to improve levels of funding to enable all schools to provide enriching extracurricular activities, with particular consideration given to those serving more disadvantaged communities.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary at school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “Many schools already offer a range of optional extracurricular activities for pupils, from sport and the arts to other hobbies.

“There is no doubt that they can be beneficial for pupils. However, current school budgets simply do not cover the costs of these activities.

“Any expansion of these sorts of activities would require significant Government investment at a time when many schools are still facing severe financial pressures just to cover basic day-to-day learning after a decade of real-terms funding cuts.”

A Department for Education (DfE) spokesperson said: “Extracurricular opportunities and sports play an important part of a rich educational experience and can help young people develop emotional, social and other skills.

“To support schools to offer equal access to sports for boys and girls we have committed over £600 million in funding over the next two years for primary schools to provide high-quality PE to all students.

“This is on top of up to £57 million to open up more school sport facilities outside of school hours especially targeted at girls, disadvantaged pupils and pupils with special educational needs.

“We are committed to ensuring all young people have access to high-quality extra-curricular opportunities, including disadvantaged pupils, with schools able to use pupil premium and recovery premium to fund enrichment activities.”