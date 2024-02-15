Online safety law does not go far enough, says Brianna Ghey’s mother

The mother of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey has said a law aimed at protecting young people online does not go far enough.

Esther Ghey is campaigning for mobile phone companies to take more responsibility for safeguarding children against the risks of accessing harmful content.

Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe were both 15 when they killed transgender Brianna, 16, with a hunting knife after luring her to Linear Park in Culcheth, a village near Warrington, Cheshire, on February 11 last year.

Esther Ghey spoke at a vigil on Sunday to mark the first anniversary of the death of Brianna (Danny Lawson/PA)

Jenkinson had watched videos of torture and murder online.

In a round of television and radio interviews on Thursday, Ms Ghey said the Online Safety Act was a “step in the right direction” but she did not think it was sufficient to protect children.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I don’t think the Online Safety Bill is enough. The internet and social media is so vast, I think it will be so hard to police.

“The second point is as well, that comments and free speech – and don’t get me wrong I am all for free speech – but some of the comments I have seen on social media posts and some of the articles that I’ve done, they are just hateful comments.

“The Online Safety Bill is not going to protect children and young people from seeing that kind of horrible content because I don’t think that will be deemed as harmful.

“Smartphone companies should have a moral responsibility and you should really want to do more.

“But I think that big companies like that are all about how much money they can generate and they don’t necessarily think about the impact it is having on the public, so I think that maybe there would have to be a law just to make sure it is properly enforced.”

Asked on BBC Breakfast what her message to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would be, Ms Ghey said: “I think more needs to be done to protect children online.

“I think the Online Safety Bill is a step in the right direction but I don’t necessarily think it’s going to be enough to protect children.”

The legislation passed into law in November and requires social media companies to curb the spread of illegal content on their platforms and protect children from seeing potentially harmful material, with large fines among the potential penalties for those who breach the new rules.