Star Wars C-3PO head could fetch a million dollars at Hollywood props auction

A light-up C-3PO head from Star Wars: Episode VI – Return Of The Jedi is expected to fetch up to one million dollars (£791,200) at auction.

It comes following a sale in November 2023 where another C-3PO head, also from the collection of actor Anthony Daniels and worn during the first Star Wars film, sold for £687,500.

Daniels, 77, who played the droid in the Star Wars franchise, said: “After the huge success of part one of the sale of my collection in London, I’m so pleased that Propstore will offer the remainder of my treasures in Los Angeles.

Anthony Daniels with his C-3PO head (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“I hope these wonderful pieces of memorabilia find new homes where they will be displayed, respected and enjoyed by fans, who now have a chance to own a genuine piece of Star Wars history.”

Film and TV memorabilia from blockbuster Hollywood movies including Grease, Braveheart, I Love Lucy and The Shawshank Redemption will all be sold during the upcoming online and in-person auction in Los Angeles.

Items to be sold include Wolverine’s leather jacket and shirt from X-Men (2000), a Freddy Krueger stunt mask from A Nightmare On Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989), a dress uniform jacket worn by Charlie Chaplin from The Great Dictator (1940) and Moses’ commandments tablets from The Ten Commandments (1956).

Elsewhere Indiana Jones’ stunt leather jacket, worn by Vic Armstrong, in the 1984 film Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom, could fetch between 200,000-400,000 dollars (£158,439-£316,878).

Expected to sell for a similar amount of money is Wyatt’s panhead chopper motorcycle from the 1969 film Easy Rider.

Harry Potter’s wand from Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban (Propstore/PA)

Elsewhere, Marty McFly’s hondo chiquita guitar from Back To The Future (1985) could fetch up to 200,000 dollars (£158,439) while Harry Potter’s wand from Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban (2004) is estimated to go for between 10,000-20,000 dollars (£7,921 to £15,848).

A suit worn by Sir Sean Connery in James Bond: You Only Live Twice (1967) is also being sold and is expected to fetch up to 80,000 dollars (£63,392).

Meanwhile, Gimli’s double-headed axe from The Lord Of The Rings trilogy (2001-2003) could be auctioned for between 100,000-200,000 dollars (£79,240 – £158,439), while Audrey Hepburn’s embroidered gown from the film Sabrina (1954) is expected to fetch a similar amount of money.

Brandon Alinger, chief operations officer at Propstore, said: “Propstore is excited to launch our 2024 Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction series.

Sandy Olsson’s drive-in costume from Grease (Propstore/PA)

“The auction has a strong showing of the usual crowd-favourite titles such as Indiana Jones and Blade Runner, and also contains a great spread of vintage material from names like Charlie Chaplin, Groucho Marx, Audrey Hepburn, Charlton Heston, and many more.

“For entry-level collectors, the third day of the auction are all offered in a ‘no reserve’ format – meaning the lots are highly accessible.

“The top pieces will be offered on day one of the auction and bidding will take place live from the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, in addition to being available via telephone and online.”

Propstore’s auction of more than 1,700 lots will be held between March 12-14.